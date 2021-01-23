"It's like a Vince McMahon thing" - John Cena Sr compares AEW storyline to the Vince McMahon character

John Cena Sr recently gave his take on Tony Khan appearing as an on-screen character and compared him to Vince McMahon.

Tony Khan has appeared on IMPACT television a number of times now, mostly during the "paid advertisement" segments where he's appeared next to Tony Schiavone.

On the latest edition of Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders, John Cena Sr discussed Tony Khan appearing on IMPACT Wrestling. Cena Sr compared Khan to what WWE did with Vince McMahon as a character:

It's going to continue to grow. It's on the way up. I don't know if I'd get Tony Khan involved in it the way they're getting him involved now, on camera appearances. It's like a Vince McMahon thing. But Vince had the character. Vince had the ability. It was great to see that guy and ratings went up while McMahon was on.

John Cena Sr on Kenny Omega being a "little too comedic"

Later on in the show, John Cena Sr was asked by host Dan Mirade if he felt that Kenny Omega's character was a "little too comedic" at times. Mirade felt that for someone as talented as Kenny Omega, there was no reason for his character to rely on comedy.

John Cena Sr agreed with Mirade's assessment. Here's what he had to say:

There again I'm not the writer. There again I'm not the character. I only know this, when you do WWE and I'm telling you right now, there's no deviation. This is the way it is. Don't deviate. Maybe he has free reign like The Rock has or Austin or Cena to do whatever you want when you're out there. You can see... you know one of the things not taught in wrestling today is ring psychology and how to read the crowd. So if it's not working Kenny, don't do it.

Kenny Omega recently teamed up with The Good Brothers at IMPACT's Hard To Kill PPV in a match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin. Omega pinned the IMPACT World Champion to win the match.

