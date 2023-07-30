"It's been a long time coming" - WWE SmackDown stars want to dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team titles

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview, The Street Profits said they have their sights set on the titles.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have held tag team gold on the main roster and on NXT before. However, it's been a while since that happened. They are one of the top tag teams in the company right now, and they feel that they deserve another title run. They were unsuccessful the last time they got a shot at the tag titles, which was at SummerSlam last year.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Street Profits shared that they respect Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but they want to dethrone them to become the next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

"Much respect to Kevin and Sami. ...They reached the peak and they've seen the happiness and the sunshine, but that sun, just like every sun, has to set eventually. And it'll rise with a new contender, and that's The Street Profits. It's been a long time coming, we've been gunning for these [titles] for a very, very long time," said Monetz Ford .

Montez Ford says he and Angelo Dawkins have never turned on each other, unlike Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and KO have a long history of friendship and betrayal. They didn't team up again until WrestleMania season began. They went on to dethrone The Usos at The Show of Shows to win the titles.

During the interview, Montez Ford added that unlike the current champions, The Street Profits have never been allies.

"We've actually been a tag team longer than Sami and Kevin, and we also have a history and a record of not turning on each other and then making up, and turning on each other, and making up. We don't play the see-saw game, we focus on the task at hand. ... I don't like Dawkins and then hate him the next day. I don't like Dawkins one day and then I wanna Stunner him the next day. Me and Dawkins never faced each other at WrestleMania. You see how inconsistent of a relationship that is?" said Ford.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits were involved in another backstage segment with Bobby Lashley. It'll be interesting to see what this leads to.

