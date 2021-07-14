"It’s been too long"- WWE Superstar makes a request to Randy Orton

Riddle has requested Randy Orton to come back to him in his latest tweet, and the WWE RAW Superstar has assured Orton that he'll "do anything" to make it happen.

Randy Orton hasn't appeared on WWE TV since his loss to John Morrison on the June 21, 2021 edition of WWE RAW. An unintentional distraction by Riddle led to Morrison defeating Orton and qualifying for the upcoming Money In The Bank Ladder match.

Followng this setback, Randy Orton was clearly upset with Riddle. "The Viper" was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the Money In The Bank Ladder match on the June 28 episode of RAW. But he didn't make it to the show for "reasons out of WWE's control."

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then, and Riddle is getting increasingly desperate with each passing week. Here's what Riddle had to say to Orton in his latest tweet:

"Randy it’s been too long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!!" wrote Riddle. " Sincerely, The Little Viper"

Will Randy Orton make an appearance at WWE Money In The Bank?

Riddle has formed an unusual bond with The Viper over the past few months, and he's clearly distraught over Orton's disappearance. He went even filed a missing person report on Orton.

"I’m really concerned. I went to the Tampa Police Department to report that Randy is missing," said Riddle. "When they asked me to identify myself, I said I’m Randy’s bro. They’re like, ‘You’re not bros, you don’t have the same last names.’ I had to explain to them that I’m still his bro."

Does Randy Orton have a card up his sleeve? Do you think the former world champion will make a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank? If Randy Orton does end up appearing at the upcoming WWE event, one wonders whether he'll try to help Riddle win or cost The King of Bros the match. Only time will tell.

