"I’m really concerned" - WWE star files missing person report on Randy Orton

Randy Orton's tag team partner Riddle has revealed that he has filed a missing person report on Orton. Riddle is concerned about Orton's absence from WWE RAW and has reportedly filed a complaint with the Tampa Police Department.

Riddle and Randy Orton joined hands to form a tag team earlier this year, with the former naming the team RK-Bro. The two are reportedly in line to compete for the tag team titles later this month.

Following this week's RAW, Riddle appeared on RAW Talk to talk about Randy Orton. The former NXT star opened up about his tag team partner and why he was concerned about him:

"I’ve been missing Randy so much. I’ve been calling him but only get his voicemail. His mailbox is full, and I don’t want to be one of those stalkers who checks his Instagram. I’m really concerned. I went to the Tampa Police Department to report that Randy is missing. When they asked me to identify myself, I said I’m Randy’s bro. They’re like, ‘you’re not bros, you don’t have the same last names.’ I had to explain to them that I’m still his bro," said Riddle about Randy Orton. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE RAW last month and isn't scheduled to appear at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view later this month. Riddle, meanwhile, will be a part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Randy Orton on why he thought Riddle was disrespectful to him

Riddle and Randy Orton

Riddle recently spoke about his friendship with Randy Orton and how he didn't start off on the right foot with him:

“I did hear a story though that the first time I met Randy, he thought I was being disrespectful because I didn’t go up and introduce myself," said Riddle.

Riddle explained that Orton was in a conversation with someone else and he didn't want to disturb him. He was also apprehensive because he believes that Orton has "history" and he didn't want to "mess with him". He eventually forged a bond with the WWE legend, leading to the formation their oddball tag team.

Matt Riddle: Riddle has now consistently been the best thing on #WWERaw in a tag team with Randy Orton called RKBro (which doesn’t say much). He’s a main event type wrestler and him as Mr #MITB makes sense and would great a great reaction from the Texas crowd on Sunday. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/AxlKnvT2xk — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) July 12, 2021

What do you make of RK-Bro? Do you think Riddle could end up winning Money in the Bank as well as the Tag Team titles alongside Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below!

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Arjun