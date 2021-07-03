Randy Orton and Matt Riddle rumored to challenge for tag team gold 

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle are two of the top performers in the WWE and are widely regarded fan-favorites. It's an exciting prospect to see them chase the tag team gold as it will breathe new life into the tag team division. According to reports, that may be the plan.

According to Fightful, the RK-Bro duo are speculated to be facing AJ Styles & Omos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at the July 25th Supershow Live Event in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the latest edition of RAW, Randy Orton missed a "last-chance" opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match due to unknown reasons. Riddle won a battle royal to take his spot in the triple threat match to try and earn Randy a spot in the ladder match. The match was eventually won by Drew McIntyre and Riddle apologized to Randy Orton for not being able to secure a spot for him.

WWE live events are back!

WWE announced the resumption of live events starting on the 16th of July episode of Smackdown. The first pay-per-view with in-house attendance will be Money in the Bank, which has a stacked card.

With the resumption of live events, fans can expect many big names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, etc to return along with plenty of other surprises. It's certainly an exciting time for all the fans.

Randy Orton's history as a tag team competitor

Edge and Randy Orton(Rated-RKO) as World Tag Team champions

Randy is a fourteen-time world champion and has achieved almost everything there's to achieve in the WWE. He has been a part of some amazing teams throughout history like Evolution, Rated-RKO, Legacy, Wyatt Family.

He has also won tag team gold twice in his illustrious career. If there's one thing in common with his title-winning partners, it's one that Randy has eventually turned his back on them.

As stated earlier, Riddle failed to earn a spot for Randy Orton in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Knowing Orton's history, it is safe to assume that he won't let it slide easily. Matt Riddle will certainly do his best to keep his bromance with Randy intact, but will the Viper accept his Olive branch? The WWE Universe would definitely hope so.

What do you think about the future of RKBro? What will happen if Riddle wins the Money in the Bank ladder match? What are the surprises that you are expecting to see from WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

