WWE RAW star apologizes to Randy Orton on Twitter

Riddle has apologized to Randy Orton after failing to earn his tag team partner a spot in the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Original Bro, who has already qualified for the match, faced AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW this week on behalf of Orton. McIntyre won the Triple Threat match to qualify for Money in the Bank, prompting Riddle to issue an apology on Twitter.

Randy Orton was originally supposed to face Styles and McIntyre in the Money in the Bank qualifier. However, due to an unknown reason, the 14-time WWE World Champion was unable to compete in the match.

Riddle took Orton's place after winning a Battle Royal earlier in the show. Despite producing an impressive performance in the Triple Threat main event, Orton’s tag team partner lost the match following a Claymore from McIntyre.

Randy Orton’s Money in the Bank hopes are now over

Randy Orton previously won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013

The Triple Threat match was billed as a “last chance” opportunity for AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton to book their place in the MITB ladder match. All four RAW participants have now been confirmed for the match, meaning the absent Orton can no longer become this year’s Mr. Money in the Bank.

John Morrison, McIntyre, Ricochet, and Riddle have qualified for the men’s ladder match from the RAW brand. Big E is the only confirmed participant from SmackDown so far.

The five superstars will be joined by the winner of the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match on this week’s SmackDown. Two more SmackDown stars are also set to be announced for the match in the coming weeks.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will take place in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18. The event will be the second WWE pay-per-view, following WrestleMania 37, to be held in front of fans since March 2020.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arvind Sriram