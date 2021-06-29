"This might be my last chance" - Drew McIntyre reacts to his WWE RAW victory

Drew McIntyre believes the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match could represent his final chance to stay in WWE’s main-event scene.

The Scot has been involved in WWE Championship storylines on RAW ever since he won the Royal Rumble in January 2020. On the latest episode of RAW, the two-time WWE Champion defeated AJ Styles and Riddle to earn a spot in this year’s MITB ladder match.

Speaking on RAW Talk, McIntyre made it clear that he cannot afford to lose at Money in the Bank on July 18.

“This might be my last chance to reach the top of the mountain of any brand, and I have to win,” McIntyre said. “It’s as simple as that. I have to win. It’s not recent [climb to the top], recent is whatever – that’s just part of the job. It’s all the work to reach the top, especially in the nature of the times we’ve been in and being a representative.”

RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Ricochet, and Riddle will compete in the men’s ladder match at Money in the Bank. They will be joined in the match by Big E, the winner of Friday’s Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match, plus two other SmackDown Superstars.

Drew McIntyre on his Money in the Bank history

Drew McIntyre's second WWE Championship reign ended four months ago

In February 2021, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber to win the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley, who attacked McIntyre before the cash-in, then won the title from The Miz eight days later.

Discussing his Money in the Bank history, McIntyre said he is determined to claim the briefcase in front of fans at the upcoming pay-per-view.

“I’ve got this love-hate relationship with Money in the Bank,” McIntyre added. “I hate it in one way – it gifted the title right to The Miz, which gifted it right to Lashley – and at the same time it might be my last opportunity to reach the top of the mountain in some capacity when those live fans are back.”

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

The winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match earns the right to challenge for a World Championship at a time of their choosing. If McIntyre wins, he could target Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship or Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

