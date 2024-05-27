"It's doing a lot better, man" - Dominik Mysterio shares timeline for in-ring return after injury

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his injury and the road to recovery. "Dirty" Dom is one of the company's most despised heels and is part of The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

The star suffered a freak accident on the April 15th edition of Monday Night RAW during his match against Andrade. Dom was the second member of the faction to be sidelined with an injury after Rhea Ripley had to take time off courtesy of Liv Morgan.

During a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Dom mentioned that he's much better than before. He claimed it was a slight tear and luckily he didn't need surgery. The star regularly did rehab and claimed he would be in action in a couple of weeks.

"It's doing a lot better, man. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament. No surgery, just six-eight weeks of rehab. Been doing the rehab two times a week now. So hopefully I can be back out there in the next couple of weeks." [From 02:13 to 02:30]

Dominik Mysterio was at ringside during Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

At King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday, Dominik Mysterio proved to be the deciding factor in the result of the match. The Judgment Day member was determined to ensure Liv Morgan did not win the title after she injured his Mami.

However, when he introduced a steel chair to the ring, Morgan took advantage of it and planted Lynch with a DDT on the cold, hard steel. She then hit an Oblivion on the champ to claim the win.

Lynch was irate with Dominik Mysterio and later confronted him backstage after the match ended. The Man claimed that she wanted a rematch for the title this week on RAW.

