"It's Monday Night MAMI!" - Rhea Ripley sends bold message ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has delivered a warning ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley is involved in a bitter rivalry with former Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand. The Eradicator has gotten the better of the duo thus far, but Rodriguez sent her a message with an attack ahead of the main event of last week's episode of WWE RAW.

WWE official Adam Pearce has informed Raquel Rodriguez that she will be given a match against Ripley once she is cleared to return to the ring. Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion has been dominant thus far, but Rodriguez is one of the only female stars on the roster that she doesn't have a size advantage over.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter ahead of tonight's RAW to deliver a bold message. She claimed that RAW is about to turn into war tonight in Winnipeg, Canada.

"RAW’s about to be war because it’s Monday night MAMI! 👿," she wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star believes she has a chance against Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW star Maxxine Dupri believes that she would be able to hold her own against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Maxxine Dupri debuted as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. However, Max Dupri left the group and returned to his LA Knight gimmick, and Maxxine decided to ditch the stable to join Alpha Academy. She recently defeated Valhalla in a singles match on RAW.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Maxxine Dupri claimed that she stands a chance against Ripley if the two were ever to square off in the ring.

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance." [2:16 - 2:30]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ripley has become one of the biggest stars in the entire company since her alignment with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. It will be fascinating to see how long she will be able to hold onto the Women's World Championship as she continues to make enemies on WWE RAW.

Are you excited about a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship? Which superstar do you think should challenge for the title next if Rodriguez comes up short? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here