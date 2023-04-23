"It's music to my ears" - Popular WWE star reacts to Rhea Ripley's next title defense announcement

WWE star Zelina Vega recently spoke about her upcoming championship match against SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at Backlash.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Vega approached WWE official Adam Pearce with a request to put her in a title match against The Eradicator at Backlash. She pointed out that due to her Puerto Rican heritage, she was the best candidate to challenge Mami. Pearce considered the proposal, and the match was later made official.

Later in the evening, the LWO member was in conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown. The star was excited about the championship opportunity against Rhea at Backlash.

She detailed that it was beyond exciting to compete in a high-profile match in front of her friends and family in Puerto Rico. Before she could complete her sentence, Zelina was interrupted by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

"Oh my God! It's music to my ears, really. I mean, the word excited doesn't even begin to describe it. As I said before, I'm the only female Puerto Rican here on the roster. So I feel like it's my duty to represent not only here in WWE but now I get to do it in Puerto Rico in front of my family, that has never got to see me wrestle before." [From 3:00 - 3:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhea Ripley has a message for Zelina Vega

After WWE made it official that Rhea Ripley would defend the title against Zelina Vega, the Nightmare took to Twitter to send out a message to her opponent.

Mami called her opponent a "Little Pretzel" and seemed dismissive of Vega's chances of winning the title at Backlash.

The two stars crossed paths in the past when they were both competing as part of tag teams. In fact, Zelina and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the Women's Tag Team Champions back in November 2021.

It will be interesting to see if the former Queen's Crown winner can channel some of that energy to win the SmackDown Women's title as well.

Do you think the championship will change hands at Backlash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes