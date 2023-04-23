WWE stars interrupt Zelina Vega after SmackDown; tease a possible match next Friday

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega could be in a match next week against WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Vega was in an interview with Megan Morant during SmackDown LowDown this Friday night. She was suddenly interrupted by the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The two stars ridiculed Zelina for her size and even questioned her credibility for a title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

During the back-and-forth, Zelina clapped back, saying Deville and Green did not have what it takes to win the Women's Tag Team championships. She called them "Karen number one" & "Karen number two" and challenged the former authority figure to a match next week on SmackDown.

Sonya Deville accepted the challenge, making the match all but official for next week's show.

"We could go back-and-forth all day, but if you really wanna do something about it, me and you next week. What do you say?" [From 4:25 - 4:31]

Zelina Vega will challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash

Tensions between Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega have been rising for the last few weeks as their respective factions have been at loggerheads with one another.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, the former Queen's Crown winner met with Adam Pearce and asked for a match against Mami for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

She pointed out that it was almost fitting since Backlash was taking place in Puerto Rico, and given her Puerto Rican heritage, she would be the best challenger for The Eradicator.

Pearce took the request under advisement, and later WWE confirmed that the match was official for Backlash.

