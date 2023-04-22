WWE SmackDown Results: Backlash title match announced; recently returned star destroyed - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (April 21, 2023)

Damian Priest and Finn Balor kicked off SmackDown, and after a recap of Judgment Day's feud with Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny, we headed into the first match of the night.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 21, 2023): Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Balor and Rey kicked off the match, and Judgment Day was sent out of the ring early. Rey tried for a sliding splash on the outside on Balor, but Priest dragged Finn away, letting Mysterio hit the floor.

After a break, Rey got a senton and a springboard crossbody for a near fall on Balor before trying for 619, but Priest blocked the move. Rey sent Damian outside and got the 619 on Balor before Escobar tagged in.

Escobar tried to pin Balor, but Damian was the legal man. Priest came back and hit the South of Heaven on Escobar before getting the win.

Result: Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Zelina Vega was backstage and asked Adam Pearce to put her in a title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash.

The match was later made official.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

THE STROWMAN EXPRESS HAS LEFT THE STATION!



This match is INCREDIBLE!



#BraunStrowman @KingRicochet #VikingRaiders!



#SmackDown THE STROWMAN EXPRESS HAS LEFT THE STATION!This match is INCREDIBLE! 🚂 THE STROWMAN EXPRESS HAS LEFT THE STATION! 🚂 This match is INCREDIBLE! 👏👏👏#BraunStrowman @KingRicochet #VikingRaiders! #SmackDown https://t.co/kjwuADsIv4

Braun and Ivar kicked off the match, and the Vikings were in control before Strowman got some big strikes in. Erik was knocked off the apron but came back to stop Braun from getting the powerslam on Ivar.

Ricochet was tagged in and sent the Vikings outside before hitting a big dive. Braun was tagged back in and cleared the ring before running around at ringside. Braun was headed back, but Valhalla dragged him by the feet, letting the Vikings regain control.

Ricochet came back and got some big moves before getting a double team on Ivar. Erik was knocked off the apron before Ricochet hit a Senton from Braun's shoulders before getting the win.

Result: Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Viking Raiders

Grade: B+

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green - Women's Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown

Morgan and Deville kicked off the match, and Raquel was tagged in early on with the champs in control. Green and Deville took her down at ringside before Liv came in with a big dive.

Liv climbed the ropes before the challengers dropped her, and Green got a near fall. Deville was tagged in and distracted the ref while Green attacked Liv from the apron. Raquel came back and cleared the ring before getting a superplex on Deville.

Liv tagged back in and took out Green with a dropkick before spraying something in her face from a bottle while the ref was distracted. Liv hit a rope-assisted Oblivion before getting the pin with the help of Raquel.

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to retain the Women's Tag Titles.

Grade: B

Gunther (c) vs. Xavier Woods - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown





responds to



Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL "WHO ARE YOU?" @AustinCreedWins responds to @Gunther_AUT 's taunts with a FURIOUS slap to The Champ's face!Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL #ICTitle Match tonight on #SmackDown "WHO ARE YOU?" 😤@AustinCreedWins responds to @Gunther_AUT's taunts with a FURIOUS slap to The Champ's face! Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL #ICTitle Match tonight on #SmackDown https://t.co/Sf1LaN4E3f

Gunther started with the chops early on and took Woods down before he came back with some strikes and a headlock. After a break, Gunther was still in control and got a big suplex for a near fall.

Woods sent Gunther outside and hit a big dive before sending him back inside for a leg drop. Xavier got a front-face slam before trying to roll the champ up. Gunther got a brutal headlock in, and Woods passed out before the match ended.

Result: Gunther def. Xavier Woods to retain the Intercontinental Title

Grade: C

The Usos were out next and made fun of the people constantly asking them about losing the tag titles at WrestleMania. They hyped the rematch before calling Solo Sikoa to the ring for the main event.





Y'all ready for The



NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown , it's not just any kinda REMATCHY'all ready for The @WWEUsos vs. @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships? NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown, it's not just any kinda REMATCH 👀🔥Y'all ready for The @WWEUsos vs. @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships?☝️ https://t.co/CE5tQCpDm1

Solo Sikoa vs. Riddle - No DQ match on SmackDown

Solo took control early on and got a big lariat before taking Riddle down with an elbow. Sikoa got kendo sticks and steel chairs into the ring before beating Riddle down with a kendo stick.

Riddle came back with a kendo stick of his own and sent Solo into the steel steps outside before getting a Broton at ringside.

Solo got a Samoan Drop in the ring for a near fall before setting up Riddle in the corner with a chair.

Riddle came back and rushed Solo with a chair before getting a chair-assisted knee to the face for a near fall. The two fought over to the announce desk, and Riddle blocked a move on the table before taking Solo down and rolling the table on top of him.

The Usos got involved, but Riddle also took them out and hit a big dive. Solo got out of the wreckage and hit an Uranage on the apron before Riddle countered the Samoan Spike.

Riddle tried for his finisher, but Solo countered with the spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Riddle on SmackDown

The Usos got a table after the match and sent Riddle through it with 1D before SmackDown went off the air.





Make no mistake, this is a message for The victory is NEVER enough for #TheBloodline

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big title match set up for Rhea Ripley at Backlash, while Xavier Woods failed to win the Intercontinental Championship tonight on SmackDown.

