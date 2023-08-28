"It's NOT easy" - WWE legend Rikishi sends a cryptic message on social media

Rikishi recently took to Instagram to send out a cryptic message. The WWE legend highlighted how the superstars and wrestlers have to put their bodies on the line when stepping into the squared circle.

The Anoa'i family is currently featured in one of the best storylines in all of professional wrestling, with Jimmy Uso betraying his brother Jey. Amidst the feud between Rikishi's two sons, Roman Reigns continues to reign supreme as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

There have also been rumors of Rikishi potentially being a part of The Bloodline storyline. Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old claimed that the "ring wins every night".

"Our bodies are broken from industry. The ring wins every night. It's not easy.. You have no idea of the pain" wrote Rikishi

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

While it wasn't confirmed by the man himself, Rikishi's Instagram story was uploaded after the tragic deaths of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Funk passed away at the age of 79, whereas, Wyatt passed away at a young age of 36.

WWE legend Rikishi paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in an emotional message on behalf of the Anoa'i family

Rikishi recently paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on behalf of the entire Anoa'i family.

Taking to Instagram, the former Intercontinental Champion extended the Anoa'i family's condolences to the Rotunda family. He also mentioned that the professional wrestling industry lost an amazing talent in the form of Wyatt.

Rikishi concluded his heartfelt message by stating that the former Universal Champion was one of his favorite big-man wrestlers. He wrote:

"@thesamoandynasty extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, The world of pro wrestling has loss an amazing talented down to earth good uce here. Bray was one of my fav big man wrestlers of @wwe #RIPUce 🕊️ easy til we meet again."

Wyatt was a former WWE and Universal Champion. He began his career in the company as the leader of The Wyatt Family stable, and eventually transitioned to The Fiend.

