"It's ok to give a little credit" - Paul Heyman praises AEW talent after coming across a flashback post

WWE manager Paul Heyman recently praised an AEW talent after a picture of them surfaced online. The talent in question is none other than legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross.

Having spent decades in the wrestling industry, Paul Heyman has worked alongside almost all top names that have been part of the industry in any capacity. Plus, working in different roles over the years, Heyman has proven himself to be one of the best on commentary, getting the chance to call some of the biggest matches and events of all time.

Twenty-three years ago, at WWE WrestleMania 17, the commentary duo of Paul Heyman and Jim Ross called the entire event, making the show all the more memorable. Receiving praise for being great in the commentary booth during the show, Heyman was sure to redirect some of the adulation Jim Ross's way as well, but he did it in his unique way.

"It's ok to give a little credit to [Jim Ross]. But just a little," wrote Heyman.

Jim Ross is currently with AEW, where he serves as an announcer. He joined the promotion in 2019 and has served several roles in commentary. The veteran has also lent his expertise as a senior advisor.

Jim Ross also thinks highly of Paul Heyman

It is undeniable that Heyman is nothing less than a legend in the industry. With years of achievements under his belt, Heyman remains part of the most relevant storyline in professional wrestling at the moment - The Bloodline.

Jim Ross has always been vocal in his praise for the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief. On an episode of Grilling JR, the legend opened up about Paul Heyman and his legacy in the industry and the manager potentially joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think any time's a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he's certainly earned those accolades. I have heard no talk about that, but it's an interesting question and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound, there's no doubt about that, but I don't know what the gameplan is there." [From 04:05 – 04:24]

It remains to be seen whether Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

