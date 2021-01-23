"It's one of the most applicable styles to WWE" - Daniel Bryan on which wrestling style has more application in WWE

Daniel Bryan has revealed that the Puerto Rican style of wrestling has the most application in WWE. He believes that it allows WWE Superstars to bring out the emotion not just from themselves but from the fans as well.

Daniel Bryan is a WWE Superstar currently working on Friday Night SmackDown. Bryan has worked both as an in-ring talent as well as a backstage official in WWE. Currently, Daniel Bryan is set to take the ring at Royal Rumble, having announced his official entry into the pay-per-view's marquee match.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Daniel Bryan discussed how Puerto Rican wrestling has helped him improve as a wrestler, and how it is an important part of wrestling history. He even mentioned how 'physical' Puerto Rican style of wrestling is.

"So one of the things that I've always thought about Puerto Rican wrestling is that it's one of the most applicable styles to WWE. I feel like they've always understood what really gets to people's emotions. Puerto Rican wrestling for a long time was and is a very physical style. A lot of punching a lot, a lot of kicking and all that kind of stuff. I love the history of Puerto Rican wrestling and just the history of wrestling in general."

Daniel Bryan's style includes a lot of high-flying antics, submission maneuvers, and hard-hitting punches. He brings up some great points about how Puerto Rican wrestling mixes seamlessly into WWE's style.

Daniel Bryan identifies Carlos Colon as one of the pioneers of Puerto Rican wrestling

Continuing on the topic of Puerto Rican wrestling, Daniel Bryan identified Carlos Colon as the perfect example of a wrestler whose style is a great example of what a WWE Superstar should be like. He specifically signaled out Colon's work as a babyface.

"Carlos Colón's ability to come back from adversity with these monster bad guys who would just do anything and so that's one of the things that you can learn from wrestling and Puerto Rico."

Daniel Bryan has always loved Puerto Rican wrestling, and even revealed that watching a DVD featuring clips from the 80s of Puerto Rican wrestling is one of his favorite things. Bryan has clearly used what he has learned in the ring on a number of occasions.

He has emulated Carlos Colon's character as a babyface who fights through adversity on a number of occasions, and some would say it is what has made him one of the most loved WWE Superstars in the company.