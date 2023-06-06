"It's one thing that I have to do" - Becky Lynch lists her final goal in WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville to clinch her spot in the women's ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London, England. Following her win, the 36-year-old star revealed why winning Money in the Bank is of utmost priority to her.

The odds were not in favor of The Man during the match as Sonya Deville was accompanied by her tag team partner Chelsea Green. Moreover, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her accomplice Zoey Stark also made their presence felt during the match. However, Lynch was able to overcome the odds as she caught Sonya with a Manhandle Slam to win the match via pinfall.

Speaking on RAW TALK after her win, Becky Lynch made it clear that she wants to add Money in the Bank to the list of her accolades.

"I never really imagined that I could have gotten to where I have already gone in my career but there is one last thing, as you said, and that is winning the Money in the Bank contract and every ladder match that I have been in, I have been the last person on that ladder, holding the briefcase. It's always been on the tip of my fingertips, in my fingertips I should say, but it always slept away from me and so that's, that's haunted me. It's the one thing that I have left to do. It's one thing that I can do to feel like my career has been complete." [1:01-1:41]

Becky Lynch also has unfinished business with Trish Stratus in WWE

While Becky Lynch may be competing in the Money in the Bank match at the namesake event, she will have to keep a close eye on Trish Stratus as the feud between the two is far from over.

Trish's apprentice, Zoey Stark, will also be competing in the ladder match, and one can expect the WWE Hall of Famer to make some sort of interference in the high-stakes match.

It has been reported in the past that WWE is planning a series of matches between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. While the duo had their first bout at Night of Champions, the match did not have a clean finish as Zoey Stark came out from under the ring to lay out The Man. Despite Stratus winning the bout in Saudi Arabia, The Man will be hungry for revenge.

