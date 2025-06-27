"It's the opposite of my life" - Two major WWE stars reveal what Sami Zayn is really like backstage

Sami Zayn is one of WWE's most popular superstars and is widely appreciated by the fans. Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes recently revealed what he's like backstage.

Owens and Zayn have been friends for a very long time, and they know each other very well. KO had an issue with both stars prior to his neck injury, but he and The American Nightmare recently had a conversation, and they didn't leave out Sami Zayn.

Cody Rhodes shared a clip on Instagram from his interaction with Kevin Owens on the latest episode of What Do You Want To Talk About. The former WWE Champion spoke about the differences between Owens and Sami in terms of punctuality.

"You and Sami are so, so on a different timetable, it's like wrap time. I will be there at like noon and be thinking of what we're doing and then talk to the person that we're working with and whatever and then Sami and, I want to completely round this out for people so they know there's really no wrong and there's really no right. Here's why I think there's no wrong and no right, because Sami will be at the last minute wanting to change a fundamental, massive piece right before [we go out] and he is taping his wrist as his music is playing... it's the opposite of my life," said Rhodes.

Kevin Owens mimicked his best friend, stating:

"'No! But wait, what if we do this instead? Yeah.' And then we're in Gorilla. The music's playing, he's like, 'We gotta go! No but here but just duck that and then throw it! Okay he got that. Did he get it? Hey Jamie [Noble] can you tell the ref to tell him to duck and then throw?'"

You can check out the full clip below:

A RAW Superstar will make his WWE PLE return against Sami Zayn

For the first time in a long time, Karrion Kross will finally compete in a singles match at a WWE Premium Live Event. The Doomwalker rarely wrestles on TV, but he has a match scheduled for Night of Champions against none other than Sami Zayn.

Karrion Kross has confronted Sami Zayn backstage several times on RAW, and the latter finally had enough and challenged the Harbinger of Doom to a match. It'll be interesting to see what happens at Night of Champions.

