  "It's part of the business" - Ex-WWE name comes out in support of Vince McMahon after bold allegations from 38-year-old star (Exclusive)

"It's part of the business" - Ex-WWE name comes out in support of Vince McMahon after bold allegations from 38-year-old star (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:13 GMT
Vince McMahon made WWE a global sports entertainment juggernaut
Vince McMahon made WWE a global sports entertainment juggernaut [Image source: wwe.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently responded to some claims about Vince McMahon. The claims were made by TNA Wrestling's Mustafa Ali.

During an exclusive interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ali recalled the time he was scheduled to win the 2019 Money in the Bank Ladder match. He said Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment and informed him that he was not winning the bout.

The 38-year-old disclosed that McMahon told him to stay down as somebody else was supposed to return and win the match. Later, Brock Lesnar showed up and grabbed the briefcase.

Vince Russo joined former WWE star EC3 on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. He felt Ali was showing his inexperience by anticipating the huge win even before it happened. He felt Vince McMahon was not wrong when he changed the finish because the wrestling business was volatile and demanded unpredictability.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

The veteran writer felt a seasoned wrestler would have handled the situation maturely.

"No, I don't. It's part of the business. Not every wrestler would be feeling like, 'Oh this is my time, it all paid off, the hard work, this that.' You know who would feel that way? An inexperienced wrestler. If you are an experienced wrestler and you know what the business is, exactly what EC3 said, 'I'll believe it when it happens.' That's how an experienced wrestler would look at it." [From 16:22 onwards]
youtube-cover

Despite his start-stop booking in WWE, Ali endeared himself to fans with his thrilling work inside the squared circle. After his release, the 38-year-old star has made a reputation on the independent circuit and currently operates under the TNA Wrestling banner.

