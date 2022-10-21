WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was full of praise for Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, calling their match at Halloween Havoc a benchmark for Hispanic wrestlers.

The Master of 619 was involved in a heated feud with Eddie in 1997 that culminated with a Title vs Mask at WCW's Halloween Havoc. The match was won by Rey, who won the Cruiserweight Championship for the second time.

The Heartbreak Kid spoke about the match on a media call, attended by our very own Kevin H. Kellam. Michaels said it was hard to predict if anyone in WWE would ever be able to match the greatness of Eddie Guerrero and Mysterio:

"It's gonna be hard to beat the Guerrero and Rey Mysterio match at Halloween Havoc," said Michaels. "The inspiration that they bring, I think that's the biggest thing. I think if you were to ask, Rey today, he too would be someone that was amazed at what he's been able to inspire in younger generations. It's probably beyond his wildest dreams and I know Eddie would feel the same way."

👹 Icon G 🜏 @TheRealIconG



(Art by @/TheFresco) @queenoftheringg If I wanna sit down and watch a good ass match I know I won't get bored with, Rey Mysterio Jr vs Eddie Guerrero, Halloween Havoc '97, Mask vs Title.(Art by @/TheFresco) @queenoftheringg If I wanna sit down and watch a good ass match I know I won't get bored with, Rey Mysterio Jr vs Eddie Guerrero, Halloween Havoc '97, Mask vs Title. (Art by @/TheFresco) https://t.co/4bZ8jclPm9

Shawn Michaels mentioned that they are always looking for the Hispanic star in WWE who can emulate Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero are two of the greatest Hispanic stars ever. The duo have put on excellent matches throughout their careers and their contribution to Mexican wrestling is unmatched.

During the media call, Shawn Michaels mentioned that they are constantly looking for the next Hispanic Superstar in NXT:

"I don't know who's going to be the next Hispanic Superstar to come through NXT, and start to forge a different legacy, and can it be as impactful as Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio?" Michaels continued. "Look, that's what we're always looking to find here in NXT. But I tell you, those two guys set the bar really high. We're looking forward to seeing who's going to go after that right now after Santos and Legado [Del Fantasma]. I think that's where we are here in the NXT, looking to see who is going to be the next Hispanic superstar that can take that place."

All Wrestling Media @AWegrp



Two legends of this business



#WWE Rey Mysterio & Eddie GuerreroTwo legends of this business Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Two legends of this business 🙏#WWE https://t.co/4axAvAlfhB

While Eddie is not here with us today, his legacy still lives on, inspiring the next generation. Rey Mysterio, meanwhile, is still an active member of the WWE roster and recently became the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes