"It's probably gonna be a squash match" - WWE Universe reacts to 26-year-old superstar facing Rhea Ripley in her second match on WWE RAW

The Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE RAW next week. The promotion named her opponent for the night, and the same has surprised the WWE Universe.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has become one of the top stars of WWE and is constantly cheered on for her antics. She is regarded as the leader of the faction by many WWE fans, and her presence almost always ensures a victory for her team.

Rhea Ripley was last seen in action at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event when she successfully defended her World Championship against Zoey Stark. Now, fans will see Mami on WWE RAW when she faces Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. The match on RAW will mark the second one for the Alpha Academy member, and it looks like she has a herculean task ahead of her. The WWE Universe noticed the announcement of the match and took to social media to air their thoughts.

Is Maxxine Dupri up for the task on RAW?

What happened between Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton on WWE RAW?

On the episode of RAW after WWE Survivor Series, Randy Orton opened the show to address the WWE Universe after a two-year hiatus. He was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who was furious about her team losing at WarGames.

Randy Orton acknowledged the world champion's run in WWE, and told her that he has been keeping track of what's been happening in the promotion. In the back and forth, he let her know that "Daddy's home".

Before leaving the ring, fan footage showed The Viper trying to scare Ripley but she didn't move a muscle. She later replied to the video, saying that Orton doesn't scare her. Later in the night, The Apex Predator beat Dominik Mysterio in the main event to kick-start his run.

