Rhea Ripley sends message to "Daddy" Randy Orton after WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a message to Randy Orton following this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Randy Orton returned during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023 last month. The premium live event took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25, and The Viper got a tremendous reaction to his return. He helped Cody Rhodes' team emerge victorious over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match and was confronted by Rhea Ripley last week on RAW.

Ripley tried to set Orton up for a sneak attack from The Judgment Day, but The Viper saw it coming. Orton went on to defeat Dominik Mysterio in a singles match before officially signing with the SmackDown brand this past Friday night.

A wrestling fan shared a humorous video of Randy Orton trying to get Rhea Ripley to flinch during their segment on the red brand. Ripley did not budge and reacted to the video on Twitter by stating that "Daddy" does not scare Mami.

“Daddy” doesn’t scare Mami 🐍😈," Rhea Ripley shared.

Rhea Ripley claims The Judgment Day member is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Rhea Ripley recently claimed that The Judgment Day member Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in the Stamford-based company.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1 this year but has not cashed in for a title shot yet. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley praised her stablemate and claimed that the veteran is ready to take The Tribal Chief's spot.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot. Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it," Ripley said.

The Judgment Day has established itself as the most powerful faction on RAW but came up short in the main event of Survivor Series last weekend. It will be interesting to see how the fearsome faction gets back on track moving forward on WWE RAW.

