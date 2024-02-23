"It's quite something" - Triple H has a dumbfounded reaction ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently had an astonishing reaction ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

This year's Elimination Chamber is studded with some of the best names on the WWE roster, including Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens. Both men's and women's Elimination Chamber Matches have high stakes, as the winners will earn a chance to challenge for the Men's and Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL.

Triple H recently took to Instagram to post a video from Perth, Australia. In the clip, The Game was amazed by the beauty of the Western Australian city and wondered what a packed arena would look like. He said:

"Just the spectacle of this. You know, from not only just one from up here, how beautiful Perth is, umm, as a city and just how wonderful the last couple of days have been, but, umm, I'm trying to envision being up here with 50,000 people in that stadium going crazy; what this experience will be like. Umm, it's quite something. If you're coming to Perth, I highly recommend coming up here; it's spectacular!''

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Triple H debunked the rumors of The Rock being present at WWE Elimination Chamber

On a recent edition of the Xav & Michelle for Breakfast podcast, Triple H debunked the rumors and said that The Rock won't feature at WWE Elimination Chamber because of his tight schedule.

"I'm not gonna spin that because I don't want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular, and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events; unfortunately, this was not one of them."

Many fans believe Becky Lynch will win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and dethrone Rhea Ripley as WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for Saturday.

