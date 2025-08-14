"It's Real" – Jim Ross Confirms Long-Standing Rumor About WWE's Treatment of Bret Hart

Bret Hart began working with WWE again in 2005 after almost eight years away from the company. In a recent podcast episode, legendary commentator Jim Ross recalled how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially planned to make The Hitman look bad.

WWE released a DVD in 2005 titled Bret "Hitman" Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be. McMahon allegedly wanted the DVD to portray Hart in a negative light. However, he changed his mind when the Canadian star agreed to work with the company on the project.

On Grilling JR, Ross confirmed to host Conrad Thompson that rumors about the negative DVD idea were accurate:

"It's real. Yeah, that's real, Conrad. You exert the leverage that you've got, utilize it because it's timely, and everybody was hot on the idea, so Bret cooperated to the best as he could, as his conscience would allow him. Bret's always been prone, unfortunately, to step into bulls**t, and it makes him look bad, and this might have been one of those instances." [1:18:34 – 1:19:05]

WWE released a negative DVD about The Ultimate Warrior in the same year. Titled The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior, the documentary film revolved around high-profile names criticizing the former WWE Champion.

Why Bret Hart had real-life issues with Vince McMahon

In 1997, Bret Hart was on the verge of joining WCW when he faced Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series. The two men had personal and professional issues behind the scenes at the time. As a result, The Hitman refused to lose the WWE Championship to his rival in his home country of Canada.

Vince McMahon was keen for Bret Hart to drop the title, largely due to fears he could show up on WCW television with the gold. In a bid to prevent that from happening, he instructed referee Earl Hebner to award a submission victory to Michaels without informing Hart beforehand.

The Canadian star reacted by spitting in McMahon's face at ringside. He also punched his former boss backstage after the show, giving him a black eye.

