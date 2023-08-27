"It's what really took me to him" - Former champion on which trait of Bray Wyatt made him befriend him (Exclusive)

EC3 recently stated that the fact that Bray Wyatt had a life away from the wrestling business made him befriend him, when he first joined WWE.

The Eater of Worlds succumbed to a heart attack on August 24th, which sent the wrestling world into a state of shock. However, this is also a time when more and more colleagues and fans of Wyatt are sharing their stories of the late great star, and how he touched their lives in various ways over the years.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled that he and Wyatt joined WWE's then developmental brand, FCW, at the same time in 2009. The 40-year-old recalled that though Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were sons of a legend like Mike Rotunda, they were their own men and had their own identities.

"I remember vividly, coming from FCW, I came in as an indie guy, and him and Bo Dallas started. So they had the namesake, and they had the legacy. But what they also had was a unique version of themselves, and neither was Mike Rotunda. And they both were uniquely their own, and they were very welcoming. Windham played football, so he had a life outside of wrestling," said EC3

Furthermore, EC3 said Bray Wyatt was a "social butterfly" and that he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He added the reason he was drawn to the former Universal Champion was that he wasn't entirely consumed by wrestling.

"He was a social butterfly in the sense that he could talk to anybody and be cool with anybody and had a rich history of the business, but, at the same time, he wasn't trapped in it and in it alone where he couldn't have a normal human conversation. So it's what really took me to him," said EC3. [1:31 - 2:18]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo's heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

On the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion opened up about Bray Wyatt, saying he wished the late star knew just how talented he was. Russo also mentioned that Wyatt was such a well-rounded performer and character that he didn't need the WWE machinery behind him for him to succeed.

"Here's what hurts me more than anything; this is what saddens me the most. I just hope, bro; I hope he knew how talented he was. Wrestling has a way of making you feel you're nothing without them. Bro, this guy did not need the WWE. He was in a world of his own, bro. He leaves four kids behind; he leaves a wife and a brother," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say Wyatt's body of work would continue to inspire and influence the next generation of performers hoping to make a mark for themselves in wrestling.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.