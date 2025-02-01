"It's all for a reason" - Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction BASHED by ex-employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Triple H's Hall of Fame induction. The Chief Content Officer will headline the Class of 2025 before WrestleMania.

Hunter was busy promoting the Royal Rumble this past week at the WWE Headquarters when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker made a surprise appearance. The legends announced that one deserving man was missing from the Hall of Fame and should take his place this year. They then announced that Triple H would be the headliner for this year's ceremony, and The Game watched in shock.

This week on the Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out that induction couldn't come at a worse time for the WWE. He noted the company had lost viewership every Monday on RAW since its Netflix debut, and this was not the time to induct the Creative Head into the Hall of Fame.

Trending

"To me, it's the timing of it. WWE, man, everything they do is for a reason. It's all for a reason. I'm watching, pardon my French, I'm watching Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Taker circle jerk, and all I'm saying to myself is, 'Guys, you lost half your audience on Netflix after three weeks.' That's what I'm thinking about. And this is where your head is at? Putting Triple H in the Hall of Fame when this company has paid you billions and billions of dollars, and you've managed to cut the audience in half." [From 3:50 onwards]

With the induction, The Game has the distinct honor of being a two-time Hall of Famer. He was earlier inducted as part of DX. However, this induction will honor Hunter's legacy as a singles competitor and a 14-time World Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback