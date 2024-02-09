"It's a respect thing", "HATE THIS" - WWE Universe goes wild after noticing Roman Reigns' unusual behavior with The Rock 

The WWE Universe has gone wild after noticing The Rock take charge of The Bloodline and leading Roman Reigns.

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Rock and Roman Reigns were involved in a brawl with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. In a shocking turn of events, The Great One slapped The American Nightmare after he spoke about the Anoa'i family.

Backstage, The Rock and Reigns even put Triple H on notice, asking him to "fix" the situation. Fans on social media noticed something unusual in Reigns' behavior as he was seen walking behind The Rock.

The Tribal Chief is generally in charge of The Bloodline, including his family members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, Reigns wasn't the same in the presence of The Rock.

Watch the clip of Reigns walking behind The Rock:

The Rock took a shot at Cody Rhodes' fans amid his feud with Roman Reigns

The Rock recently took a shot at Cody Rhodes' fans, labeling them as "Cody crybabies."

Following the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, the "WewantCody" hashtag started trending on social media. A large portion of the WWE Universe demanded Rhodes to headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns and not The Rock.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, The Great One addressed the situation and said:

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But, The Rock says this those Cody crybabies who ever 10 tweets they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**, The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonn take your candy a**es on. So hashtag that."

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, Reigns chose The Rock as his opponent for The Showcase of Immortals. This led to Rhodes interrupting the Anoa'i family members and calling his shot instead.

Shortly after the press conference, Triple H confirmed on social media that it will be Rhodes who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL and not The Rock.

What are your thoughts on The Rock leading The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

