"It's very rewarding" – Gunther opens up on smashing a new record in WWE

WWE Superstar Gunther is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century.

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in WWE. If is often bequeathed to the workhorse of the company and is a stepping stone to the WWE Championship. Greats like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Honky Tonk Man, Mr. Perfect, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H have all held the IC title.

This week on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves announced that with 251 days as the IC champ, Gunther is now the longest-reigning champion of the 21st century. The Ring General mentioned that he was happy to restore prestige to the title and felt that there was a long way to go before his title reign came to an end.

"I mean, I'm not done yet. I'm just focused on whatever's next. Obviously all of that, the numbers have been around recently and stuff. That's like a win underneath the wins, like a little bit of extra motivation if that makes sense. And yeah, I think it's a great accomplishment so far. I'm very grateful for that. The Intercontinental Championship is definitely one of the most prestigious titles in WWE and just to put my own stamp in the history, yeah it's very rewarding." [From 20:14 - 20:55]

Gunther will defend the title against Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss shocked wrestling fans last week when he defeated the likes of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross in a Fatal Four-Way Match to emerge as the number one contender for the Intercontinental Title.

This Friday night, Moss will have the biggest opportunity of his career as he faces the Ring General in a one-on-one match for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. However, the rookie will not have it easy as Gunther has managed to rout every challenger that has been put in front of him so far.

Do you think Moss will end Gunther's historic title reign? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes