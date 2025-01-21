"It's so ridiculous" - Reason why Rhea Ripley's current feud with 40-year-old star is a mistake, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's segment on RAW. The star is the current Women's World Champion on RAW.

40-year-old Nia Jax was in a match against Bayley this week. She destroyed her opponent with the Annihilator, taking home the win. After the encounter, Rhea charged to the ring leading to a huge brawl between the two women after Jax attacked Ripley earlier in the night. This led to Mami putting her title on the line against Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the segment, calling it predictable. He pointed out that the brawl was initiated to pit these two stars in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran writer claimed there was no way Nia would dethrone Rhea at the show.

Trending

"It's so ridiculous. So, Nia Jax attacks Rhea Ripley so they can make the match for Saturday Night's Main Event. And we know they're not taking the belt off Rhea Ripley." He continued, "This is so predictable. There is nothing on this show." [From 5:55 onwards]

With Saturday Night's Main Event less than a week away, it will be interesting to see if Rhea can hold on to her title heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback