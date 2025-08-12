  • home icon
  "It's been a rough day" - WWE Superstar says she will be back soon after this week's RAW

"It’s been a rough day" - WWE Superstar says she will be back soon after this week's RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 12, 2025 07:04 GMT
This week
This week's WWE RAW featured multiple top stars (Image Credits: WWE.com)

This week's WWE RAW featured top names from start to finish, including former Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. Unfortunately for her, things didn't turn out the way she would've hoped.

SKY was initially set to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship on this week's RAW. However, the reigning champion wasn't cleared to compete, so SKY ended up in a match with Roxanne Perez. Backstage, she also asked Asuka and Kairi Sane not to be in her corner for the match, but The Kabuki Warriors interfered, which resulted in SKY losing the contest. Later, there was a heated exchange between SKY and Asuka, where the latter pushed The Genius of the Sky.

On X/Twitter, SKY said she had a rough day but would be back soon after going through the multiple turns of events.

"Je t'aime, Québec!! … it’s been a rough day, BUT I’ll soon be back!!" wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's post below:

WWE star Jade Cargill heaped praise on IYO SKY

Jade Cargill was all praise for IYO SKY and said that the former WWE Women's World Champion is one of her dream opponents.

The former AEW star also briefly discussed SKY's stint in Stardom. During the Club 520 podcast, she said:

"To be honest, I feel like she tones it down. I feel like she does 'cause when she was in Stardom in Japan, if you see her old stuff, it's insane. She does not even use half of her moveset. Oh my gosh, she's amazing. I can't wait to have a match with her."

SKY became the WWE Women's World Champion before WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. She successfully defended the title against Ripley and Bianca Belair at 'Mania before being dethroned by Naomi at the Evolution Premium Live Event, where The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between SKY and Ripley.

Edited by Neda Ali
