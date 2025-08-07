Jade Cargill on IYO SKY in WWE: "She does not even use half of her moveset"; talks dream match

Jade Cargill had nothing but praise for IYO SKY during a recent interview, pointing to her moveset being piped down in WWE. Cargill also discussed the possibility of having a dream match against The Genius of the Sky.

Since signing with WWE in 2023, Cargill has had limited one-on-one matches. She has never faced SKY during her nearly two-year-long tenure with the biggest wrestling company in the world.

In an appearance on former NBA player Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill revealed that IYO SKY is one of her dream opponents. She's in awe of the former Women's World Champion's athleticism, even mentioning her stint at Stardom and how WWE doesn't allow her to use her entire arsenal.

"To be honest, I feel like she tones it down. I feel like she does 'cause when she was in Stardom in Japan, if you see her old stuff, it's insane. She does not even use half of her moveset. Oh my gosh, she's amazing. I can't wait to have a match with her," Cargill said. [31:46 - 32:00]

Jade Cargill and IYO SKY are currently on opposite brands, so their dream match won't happen anytime soon unless a WWE Draft or another transfer window makes roster changes.

Jade Cargill opens up on her real-life injury back in November

On the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Jade Cargill was taken out at the parking lot. Naomi was later revealed as her attacker, and they went on to have a feud in the first half of this year.

In the same appearance on the Club 520 podcast, Cargill revealed that she had a neck injury and would likely need surgery in the future.

"I didn't tear anything. It was more of a neck injury that could have led to surgery, but I didn't need it. Eventually, I will, like all wrestlers do, but thankfully, not yet," Cargill said. [From 30:39 to 30:48 in the video above]

Neck injuries are common in wrestling, and depending on the severity, they might require surgery, or they could even end a career.

