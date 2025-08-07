"I didn't tear anything" - Jade Cargill finally addresses WWE injury

Jade Cargill was written out of WWE television in November due to a rumored real-life injury. Cargill has finally addressed the injury and shared more information about its severity.

The reigning Queen of the Ring was attacked in the parking lot during the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown and was ruled out indefinitely. She returned during Elimination Chamber and took out Naomi, who was revealed to be the perpetrator.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast with former NBA player Jeff Teague, Jade Cargill opened up about her injury. The Storm confirmed that it was a neck issue, and she had to work really hard to recover. She added that she'll need to get it fixed in the future.

"I didn't tear anything. It was more of a neck injury that could have led to surgery, but I didn't need it. Eventually, I will, like all wrestlers do, but thankfully, not yet," Cargill said. [From 30:39 to 30:48]

Check out the video below:

Jade Cargill didn't elaborate on the severity of her neck injury or what kind of injury it was. Neck injuries are common in pro wrestling, with Kevin Owens currently recovering from neck surgery. Other WWE stars who had neck surgery include Stone Cold Steve Austin, Edge, Braun Strowman, Kurt Angle and John Cena.

Jade Cargill failed to win WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

After beating Asuka to win the Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. She received her title shot against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam last Saturday.

In front of more than 50,000 fans, The Storm failed to beat Stratton to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She had the match won after hitting Stratton with Jaded, but she overstretched her pin, causing a rope break. The defending champ capitalized and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain her title.

Cargill is back to square one after her loss at SummerSlam. She might need to get a few more wins against top opponents to get another shot at Stratton's championship. She could also focus on another title, the Women's United States Championship, currently held by Giulia.

