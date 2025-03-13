Naomi makes a huge claim regarding her attack on Jade Cargill; reveals that she visited her in a surprise location

Naomi has made a huge claim regarding the follow-up to her attack on Jade Cargill. She admitted to having visited her now-former ally at the hospital after ambushing her on SmackDown.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Naomi confessed that she had attacked Cargill in the parking lot. She was involved in an emotional exchange with Bianca Belair, who walked out on her former tag team partner, allowing Cargill to once again attack The Glow.

On her Instagram story, Naomi revealed that she visited Cargill in a hospital, seemingly suggesting that she once again attacked The Storm:

"and did," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram story:

Rikishi has revealed that the entire Anoa'i family was with Naomi after her attack on Jade Cargill

Rikishi has revealed that the Anoa'i family supported Naomi despite her attacking Jade Cargill back in November.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that Naomi wasn't a rookie and the whole family was backing her up. She also put Cargill on notice for putting her hands on his daughter-in-law:

"One thing I know about Trin, Trin’s been through a lot. She's not a rookie in the game and you can rest assured, she's a part of this family here 100%. We backing her up 100%. The wrong thing that Jade has done was put her hands on my daughter-in-law. That right there, my respect, as far as for Jade, until I hear further explanation of why did this even go that far, then I can possibly, possibly, forgive her, maybe."

Naomi and Cargill are expected to continue their feud heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, who has been a crucial part of the feud, will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

