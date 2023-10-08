Jade Cargill sends cryptic message following WWE debut

Following her much-awaited WWE debut, Jade Cargill shared a cryptic message on social media.

Jade Cargill is currently one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world of pro wrestling. The former AEW TBS Champion signed with Stamford-based company on September 26, 2023, and recently made her first appearance in WWE at Fastlane. During the pre-show of the premium live event, Big Jade arrived at the arena, got out of her car, and shook hands with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

After the event, Jade Cargill to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message. The former AEW star firmly believes she is headed on the right path and can do wonders with the company.

"God is always in control [folded hands emoji]," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of her Instagram story:

Jade Cargill's Instagram story

Triple H talks about Jade Cargill during the Press Conference following the Fastlane Premium Live Event

During the press conference following Fastlane, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, was asked when the new signee would make an in-ring debut. The Game said the former TBS Champion will have her first match when she thinks she is ready.

The former World Champion hailed Cargill by saying that he believes she would do great, and the creative teams of all the brands want her to be on their show.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," he said.

What brand do you think will the former AEW star appear on? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.