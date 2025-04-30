Major star could choose to join WWE over AEW because of IYO SKY, according to wrestling journalist

Both WWE and AEW have signed several talented names this year. While the Stamford-based company has added stars like Rusev, Jordynne Grace, Rey Fenix, Penta, Ricky Saints, and Aleister Black to their roster, Tony Khan has hired “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Megan Bayne, Mina Shirakawa, Kevin Knight, and Josh Alexander.

It appears as if both North American juggernauts are going to continue this ritual this year. According to recent reports, one of the most popular female Japanese wrestlers, Mayu Iwatani, is now a free agent. The 32-year-old was signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she won numerous titles. She is a former two-time Wonder of Stardom Champion, a two-time World of Stardom Champion, a former High Speed Champion, and a former five-time Artist of Stardom Champion. There are strong speculations that she is either All Elite Wrestling or World Wrestling Entertainment-bound. However, according to journalist Dave Meltzer, she might sign for the Stamford-based company because she is good friends with reigning Women’s World Champion, Iyo Sky.

"Mayu Iwatani, obviously it's either going to be AEW or WWE and we're probably going to find out [soon], since I don't thinks she's retiring...She dropped her IWGP Title on the show today and then announced that she's effective immediately. Probably WWE [will sign her]. WWE's been after her for years and years, and probably [Iyo Sky] doing so well probably encouraged her to go." said Meltzer on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter finds WWE star Iyo Sky bland

Iyo Sky is currently one of the most over names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Interestingly, Bill Apter is not a huge fan of hers. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, he called the genius of the sky bland.

"The fans really want IYO SKY to retain that championship. She is much more, she works great. She is very bland, and yet the fans just adore her," said Apter.

Iyo Sky successfully defended the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

