WWE is making a massive mistake with Bianca Belair; important decision must be made, says veteran

Bianca Belair is one of the top female superstars in WWE today. However, a wrestling veteran believes the company is making a massive mistake with The EST.

Ad

The 36-year-old is considered among the top babyfaces in the promotion. Nevertheless, she was recently booed as she feuded with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY over the Women's World Championship. On The Coach & Bro Show, a fan asked if The EST's gimmick has become stale. In response, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested Belair must change her on-screen character.

The 64-year-old disclosed that he likes Belair's out-of-character personality, stating that she is smart. Meanwhile, he pointed out that she was a blue-chip athlete in college, dubbing her the "real deal." Nevertheless, he criticized WWE for giving her a "cartoon" character instead of letting her be herself and magnify it:

Ad

Trending

"What do they do, bro? They put this gimmick on her where she's talking, the head and the street talk. And, bro, there is a problem when I see you in an interview and I like you and then you're on television as a babyface, and I don't like you."

He continued:

"There is a problem. And what you're doing is you're forcing a gimmick on her and a personality on her that is not really her. It's a cartoon. So, you're not buying it. And you're not buying into her rather than let her be herself and magnify it a thousand times over," he said. [41:35 - 42:16]

Ad

Ad

Bianca Belair suffered an injury at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the second night of WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair failed to capture the Women's World Championship as IYO SKY successfully retained the title. Meanwhile, The EST suffered a legitimate injury during the match.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the former WWE Women's Champion addressed her injury in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, disclosing that she had broken a few fingers:

Ad

"Yeah, I walked through WrestleMania with a couple of broken fingers, but it was all worth it. We all fought to the end and things may not have gone my way, but at least I can say that I'm proud of what the three of us were able to do at WrestleMania," she said. [0:23 - 0:36]

Ad

Ad

As Belair also seemingly teased playing a role in Naomi and Jade Cargill's storyline, some suggested she might turn heel and side with The Glow. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More