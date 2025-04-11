IYO SKY getting massive support from WWE fans surprises veteran: "She is very bland" (Exclusive)

IYO SKY has been getting a lot of hype from WWE fans lately ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter finds this surprising, given that she is competing against two other popular names, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

With the beef getting more intense between Ripley and Belair, IYO has been pushed to the back by both the stars who seem more focused on settling their score. This has clearly infuriated IYO, and it appears that fans have related to her more than with the others.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter spoke about how The EST appeared quite angry in her promo about Ripley. He also stated that he was taken aback by the support for IYO SKY.

"I have never seen so much venom come out of her like I did on that Monday Night RAW. She was incredibly angry, and again, we are talking about it was over the line of a work in my opinon, it really was. What amazed me, though, and again it's all over the internet, is that the fans really want IYO SKY to retain that championship. She is much more, she works great. She is very bland, and yet the fans just adore her." [1:13 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE star seems confident about defending her title

While Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are both formidable opponents, it seems that IYO isn't feeling much nervousness before the match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Taking to Instagram, IYO posted a video of her making it clear that she was not afraid of losing to the two stars. She said:

"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me," said SKY.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at WWE WrestleMania.

