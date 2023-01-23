"It's the Royal Rumble. Who knows?" – WWE star on The Undertaker possibly coming out of retirement this weekend

Austin Theory recently commented on the possibility of The Undertaker returning to the ring at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

The man behind the iconic WWE character, Mark Calaway, retired from in-ring competition in 2020. Last year, the 57-year-old's legendary wrestling career was celebrated on WrestleMania 38 weekend when he headlined the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Alternative Sport, Theory tipped fellow RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes to make a big impact in the upcoming 30-man match. The 25-year-old also revealed that he wants The Undertaker to come out of retirement at the upcoming event:

"Cody is definitely going to be somebody that is tested for sure, because there's no way that man's going out easy, you know?" Theory said. "In terms of surprises, it'd be really cool to see The Undertaker again. I don't know if we're gonna get to see that, but, you know, it's the Royal Rumble. Who knows?"

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

The Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28. The Undertaker will be in the same city on Friday to tell stories at his latest 1 deadMAN SHOW.

Austin Theory has fond WWE Royal Rumble memories

A childhood WWE fan, Austin Theory grew up idolizing John Cena. He was 10 years old when Cena famously returned from injury quicker than expected to win the Rumble in 2008.

Two years after that memorable moment, Theory was in attendance to witness Edge's triumphant return at the 2010 event:

"I remember the moment John Cena made a return. That was a big moment for me. I also remember being at the Royal Rumble in Atlanta, and that was when Edge made a return and being at the side of the stage and seeing that moment in person is one I'll never forget."

Theory has already been announced as a participant in the 2023 Rumble match. Last year, he entered the 30-man contest from the number three spot and lasted 22 minutes before being eliminated by AJ Styles.

