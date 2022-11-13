The Undertaker cryptically teased earlier this year that he could return to the ring one day. With 11 weeks to go until the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE has announced that the iconic superstar will be in town before the annual extravaganza.

Since retiring, The Undertaker has told stories about his legendary career in a series of UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW events. His next show will be held on Friday, January 27, at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

In an announcement on the company's website, WWE explained what fans can expect from the speaking event:

"UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance."

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6011dUd2H @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is heading to San Antonio! Listen to never-before-heard stories of his Hall of Fame career on January 27th! Tickets available Tuesday! .@undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is heading to San Antonio! Listen to never-before-heard stories of his Hall of Fame career on January 27th! Tickets available Tuesday!ms.spr.ly/6011dUd2H

The 2023 Royal Rumble will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 28. Although The Phenom's show is set to take place in the same city, it is unclear if he will appear at the Royal Rumble.

When fans can buy tickets for The Undertaker's show

WWE confirmed that tickets will be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 15, at 10AM CT from techportcenter.com.

Undertaker @undertaker

Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

TONIGHT Thank you to the New Theatre and everyone who attended both One Deadman shows in Cardiff, Wales.Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WWECastle TONIGHT Thank you to the New Theatre and everyone who attended both One Deadman shows in Cardiff, Wales. Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WWECastle TONIGHT https://t.co/Tn2TFrscvX

The statement added that VIP ticket holders can even interact with the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer during a meet-and-greet session at the event:

"A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available."

The 57-year-old has not wrestled since defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He retired later that year, bringing an end to a WWE career spanning three decades.

Would you like the former WWE Champion to wrestle one more match in front of fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes