The Undertaker explains what he meant by "never say never" during WWE Hall of Fame speech

While The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech had many memorable moments, its main talking point was The Phenom saying, "Never say never." Fans interpreted it as The Undertaker possibly teasing another match, but he expanded on what he meant in a recent interview.

The Deadman currently doesn't intend to step back into the squared circle again, but given the uncertain nature of the industry, nothing can be said for sure. Many top stars have come out of retirement despite explicitly stating they wrestled their last match. WWE is unpredictable and plans often change, so it would be safe to say that we can't be sure whether The Undertaker will ever compete again.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, 'Taker commented on what he meant by his words during his Hall of Fame speech:

“Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished, you never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never." (H/T: Bleacher Report)

The Undertaker competed in his final match at WrestleMania 36

A little over two years ago, The Deadman took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The match was built over a span of a few months, which began after The Phenom beat Styles for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. He later interfered during Styles' bout against Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber, costing him the match.

The two then agreed to a match at WrestleMania in front of a packed crowd. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused restrictions on the event, resulting in WWE hosting 'Mania in front of zero fans for the first time. Nonetheless, Styles and The Undertaker competed in a cinematic match appreciated for its uniqueness and creativity.

In The Last Ride, a docuseries that aired following WrestleMania, The Phenom announced that he wouldn't step inside the ring again, and that was it. The Boneyard Match might be the last of his career.

