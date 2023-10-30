"It’s sad, really!" - Chelsea Green airs her grievances with WWE in social media post

WWE star Chelsea Green feels the higher-ups in the company are out to get her and bring her down.

The Women's Tag Team Champions were in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis this week on SmackDown. They made fun of Shotzi for her outfits. Shotzi then demanded to be put in a match with Chelsea, and Nick agreed. During the match, Shotzi managed to roll up Green for a quick pinfall victory.

After her loss, Chelsea took to Twitter to vent out her frustration on the WWE management. She claimed that the company had included its referees in a conspiracy to sabotage her career, and standing in the business. She even accused the referee of making a fast count, and allowing her opponent to get the win.

"Clearly, WWE management has now included the referees in their quest to bring me down. It’s sad, really!"

Here is the post on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven challenged Shotzi to a match

After this week's episode of SmackDown went off the air, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven met with Shotzi backstage.

The star was interviewing with Cathy Kelley on SmackDown Lowdown when the Women's tag champs showed up. They made fun of her and then Chelsea told Shotzi that she had made a huge mistake by defeating her. Green laid out a challenge for Shotzi and one of her friends to face her and Piper in a tag team match next week. Piper Niven then made fun of the 31-year-old star for having no friends before walking out.

Expand Tweet

Green has a busy schedule this week. She will face Natalya in a Trick or Street match on RAW. Then, she and Niven are scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Chase U's Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne this week at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Do you think Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will hold on to the titles this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here