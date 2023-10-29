Chelsea Green interrupts WWE star to lay down huge challenge for next week's SmackDown

WWE star Chelsea Green challenged Shotzi to a tag team match for next week's episode of SmackDown.

Green and Piper Niven were backstage with Nick Aldis this past Friday, when they made fun of Shotzi. This led to a match between the two stars, where Shotzi picked up the win after she rolled up Green for the three count.

This week on SmackDown Lowdown, Shotzi was in an interview with Cathy Kelley, when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted. Chelsea said that Shotzi made a huge mistake by beating her, and she was out for retribution.

"Okay, are we done with this strange rendition of whatever this is? You should've never beaten me. I'm one-half of the best Women's Tag Team of all time, a future Hall of Famer actually."

Green then proposed a tag team match for next week's SmackDown, where she would team up with Piper Niven to face Shotzi and a teammate of her choice.

"I have a brilliant idea. Piper and Chelsea vs. Shotzi and a friend." [4:20 - 4:52]

Piper made fun of Shotzi then, stating that she didn't have a friend who could tag with her before walking off.

Chelsea Green will face Natalya on Monday Night RAW

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green seems to have a busy week ahead of her. She is advertised for a Trick or Street Fight against Natalya on the Halloween edition of RAW.

The next night at NXT Halloween Havoc, Green and Niven will put the women's tag titles on the line against Chase U’s Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in a tag team affair. Then, on SmackDown, the two have a match against Shotzi and a mystery opponent.

Green will have to put on some incredible performances, if she and Piper want to hold on to the titles beyond next week. It will be incredible to see how they fare against a variety of opponents over the three brands.

