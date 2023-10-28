Chelsea Green reports top officials to WWE management in latest Twitter rant

WWE Superstar and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, seems to have an issue with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

A couple of weeks ago, it was made official that Nick Aldis would be the general manager of the blue brand. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H himself came to SmackDown and introduced Aldis as the new GM of the show. The Game also pointed out that Adam Pearce was getting a promotion and would be managing WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

Chelsea Green has been announced for a Trick of Street Fight for Monday Night RAW against Natalya. The champ was shocked by this announcement and took to Twitter to express her displeasure at this decision. She claimed that she was never consulted before making this match official and called out both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. She even tagged WWE on the post, hoping that higher-ups in the company would take action against the GMs.

Green had a run-in with Nick Aldis this week on SmackDown. Chelsea and her partner, Piper Niven, met the new GM backstage to complain about being passed over as the hosts of Halloween Havoc. She even made fun of Shotzi, who was talking to Aldis. Shotzi did not take kindly to this and requested to be put in a match against Green. The GM made the match official. Later in the night, the Tag Champ suffered a loss.

Dutch Mantell feels Chelsea Green has a lot of untapped potential

On this week's Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised Chelsea Green. He mentioned that she was super talented and very entertaining on TV.

"You know who one of my favorite girls is right now? Chelsea...Oh yeah, she got beat tonight but she's still my girl. I think they have just untapped potential. She can do anything. She can act, she can cry, she can dance, she can sing. She can make you feel sad. I mean, I think she has it all," Mantell said.

Dutch explained that despite the loss, Green was still one of his favorites, and WWE had a major star in her if they booked the 32-year-old correctly.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green? Is she a future Women's Champion in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

