"It’s sadly coming to an end" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' message ahead of major segment on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns' tweet ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

In a few hours' time, Reigns' 1,000-day celebration will take place on the blue brand. WWE reportedly has major segments planned for the show, and fans should expect another dramatic episode featuring The Bloodline.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief, who is expected to address the situation on SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, fans acknowledged Reigns by reacting to his tweet.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN @rshah2611



SMASH EVERYONE WHOEVER COMES YOUR WAY.



This record setting championship reign now must continue & u smash the record number set by ;

BRUNO

BOB BACKLAND

HOGAN

PEDRO MORALES



@WWERomanReigns I acknowledge you today tomorrow forEVER my tribal chief.

The Undertaker recently praised Roman Reigns' current booking in WWE

Roman Reigns is one of the only two superstars to have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The other is his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar.

The Phenom, who is retired from professional wrestling, recently spoke about Reigns' booking in WWE while talking with The Independent. The Undertaker claimed that Reigns is doing a "phenomenal job". He also seems to be a fan of his new character, stating the following:

"He’s doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old school move, to have the title that long."

Reigns recently completed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion and is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In a few hours on SmackDown, WWE will host a celebration in honor of The Head of the Table.

However, things could potentially take a massive turn after Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions during his match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Courtesy of Jimmy's actions, Reigns and Solo Sikoa failed to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

What do you think WWE has in store for tonight's SmackDown in terms of The Bloodline storyline? Sound off in the comment section

