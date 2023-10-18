"It's scary if she does" - Rey Mysterio reveals if Aalyah will ever compete inside a WWE ring

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has given more than decades in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, he revealed if his daughter, Aalyah, will ever compete inside the squared circle for the promotion.

In 2019, Dominik Mysterio played a major part in a storyline between Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar leading up to WWE Survivor Series 2019. Unfortunately, they were not able to slay The Beast and win the WWE Championship at the event.

The following year, Aalyah made her on-screen debut for the company. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Mysterio spoke about his daughter and revealed if she would ever compete inside the squared circle for the company:

"It's scary if she does 'cause she might like it. She's never stepped foot in the ring... For some reason or another, it hasn't happened and I think that's just a sign from God saying don't get her in there because she's gonna like it." (From 2:05:50 to 2:06:10)

Rey Mysterio also said he has yet to train his daughter inside the squared circle. He also added that Aalyah is currently following in her mother's footsteps, and Dominik is following in his footsteps.

Aalyah once played an important role in a Rey Mysterio storyline on WWE SmackDown

In 2020, Aalyah became an on-screen character alongside Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. During the Pandemic Era, the Master of 619 feuded with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on Monday Night RAW, where he lost his eye (kayfabe) during Extreme Rules 2020.

Later, Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut for WWE when he faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at the Biggest Party of The Summer and lost. During the annual Draft, The Mysterios and Seth Rollins & Murphy were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

The four superstars continued their feud from the red to the blue brand, where Rollins tried to include the entire Mysterio family. Later, she became romantically involved with Murphy on weekly television for weeks on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ultimately, The Mysterios won, and Murphy joined them after defeating Seth Rollins. Later, Aalyah stopped making weekly appearances and only made sporadic appearances alongside Angie during Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's WWE feud.

