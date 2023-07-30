"It's short-lived" - Former WWE writer compares LA Knight to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently stated that LA Knight pandering to the crowd in his promos could backfire, as the fans might get tired of his schtick.

Knight has gone on to become one of the most popular stars on the roster in the last few months. Despite losing a few key matches in recent weeks, like the Men's MITB bout and the fatal-four-way US Title Invitational Tournament clash, the 40-year-old still elicits massive reactions. It's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before WWE straps up a rocket on his back and pushes him to the moon.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that the way LA Knight was pandering to the fans might not work in the long run for him.

He cited the example of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, saying the fact that they never played to the crowd worked in their favor. Russo feels if one goes out and speaks the same thing every week, then fans would eventually get tired.

"Bro, mark my words. When you play to the crowd, it's short-lived. It's like Seth singing. And you just mentioned Bray. Bray never played to the crowd. Austin never played to the crowd. The Rock never played to the crowd. If you play to the crowd, what that means is, 'Okay, I'm over now, and I'm gonna go out there and keep doing and saying the same thing.' And then when you go out there and say the same thing for three or six months, they are tired of it," said Vince Russo. [10:45 - 11:22]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo on The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin evolving their characters

Furthermore, Vince Russo mentioned that when he was a writer for WWE back during the Attitude Era, he used to sit down with The Rock and Austin to discuss how to evolve their characters.

Russo believes the reason why the two succeeded for so long was because they didn't stretch any act past its expiration date.

"That's why when I was writing for Austin, The Rock, and Undertaker, it was like, 'What do we do that's different next?' They were always evolving their character. And that's very important, because if you keep stretching out that act, it's going to end a lot sooner than you expected," added Vince Russo. [11:23 - 11:50]

Kevin Nash has also unfavorably compared LA Knight to The Rock, saying the SmackDown star was ripping off the WWE legend.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.