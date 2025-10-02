"It's a slap in the face"- Hall of Famer not happy with WWE hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The decision has drawn the ire of fans and analysts alike, with many panning the Stamford-based promotion's decision to take The Show of Shows outside North America.
The Showcase of The Immortals hasn't been hosted outside of the United States since 2002, when it took place in Toronto, Canada. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter shared his opinion on WWE's decision, explaining that he isn't pleased with the move to take WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia.
He expressed his views on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He said that while it's clear the Stamford-based promotion wants to bring fans from all parts of the world to The Show of Shows, he would not personally attend the event.
"There are a lot of people, thousands and thousands of people, from all over the world, that look to go to a place like Las Vegas like next year. It's good, I have a whole week's vacation to go to all the conventions and all that. It's kind of a slap in the face to the WWE fans, in my opinion, and I'm kind of being careful about saying that," Apter said.
He continued:
"It's a slap in the face because they are bringing WrestleMania no matter what you say. They're bringing and they want fans from the US and other places to go, but they're bringing that into a hotbed of unrest in the Middle East. Would I go? Absolutely, not. I don't want to be in that part of the world."
WrestleMania 43 will create history on account of being the first-ever WrestleMania to take place outside of North America. Rumors are circulating that the company is preparing to bring back many WWE legends for the Showcase of the Immortals, with The Rock rumored to wrestle his first match since WrestleMania XL.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.