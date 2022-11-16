WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has taken to social media to respond to a post made by Doja Cat.

Zayn has been on the run of his career since aligning himself with The Bloodline earlier in 2022. He was recently in the ring at a WWE Live Event in Switzerland, alongside Jimmy & Jey Uso. The previous night, he was bested by Braun Strowman in Germany. Despite his less-than-stellar match record as of late, Sami's antics outside the ring make him one of SmackDown's most popular stars.

Now, The Honorary Uce has taken to social media to respond to United States-based Rapper, Doja Cat. Doja took to her official Twitter account simply to say 'ussy', which prompted a response from Zayn. In his reply, Sami quote-tweeted, noting that it was, in fact, spelled 'Ucey', implying that Doja's tweet was about The Bloodline's recent work on WWE SmackDown.

"It’s spelt Ucey," he replied.

However, it is worth noting that Doja Cat's tweet had nothing to do with either the WWE, Sami Zayn, or The Bloodline.

A fellow WWE Superstar responded to Sami Zayn

A fellow WWE SmackDown star has also taken to Twitter to respond to the Honorary Uce.

Briana Brandy, otherwise known as B-Fab, took to social media to agree with Sami Zayn. In her response, The Hit Row member told Zayn that he was correct, and that some people 'didn't know.'

"Correct! Some don’t know," she added

B-Fab last got into the ring on October 2nd at a WWE Live Event in Saskatchewan, Canada. At the show, she went one-on-one with Natalya in a losing effort.

