"It's starting to lose me" - Former WCW United States Champion gives his honest opinion of The Fiend's storyline with Randy Orton [Exclusive]

WCW legend Konnan recently gave his take on The Fiend character and his storyline on RAW right now with Randy Orton.

Konnan is a pro wrestling legend and has wrestled for a number of top promotions including WWE/WWF, WCW, AAA, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan was on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week, and he discussed the ongoing storyline involving The Fiend and Randy Orton. Konnan said that he was a big fan of The Fiend character earlier on with the Fun House segments but he felt that right now it is starting to lose his interest. He said that at this point it is getting hard for him to suspend his disbelief with where the storyline is going:

"I used to love the Fun House, you know, I just thought it was great, thinking outside the box, the puppets, the bipolarity of The Fiend and Bray Wyatt and all that. Then they brought Alexa Bliss in and she was good in the beginning. Now this has turned really hard to suspend disbelief or even....it's starting to lose me. I think this went off the rails."

"I was able to think that alright, within the WWE Universe there's a sub-universe which is this Fun House, so I understand that this is the fantasy part and I'll suspend by disbelief for that. But now it's gotten hokey, kind of corny and I almost think they don't even know where they're going. So far, the last month I think, it's not been that good."

The Fiend hasn't been on WWE television since TLC

The Fiend faced Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC last month. Orton won the match after setting The Fiend on fire and he hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

We saw Alexa Bliss hit Randy Orton with a fireball on RAW recently. Orton appeared on this week's RAW and said that he has suffered first degree burns from the attack. Orton then insinuated that The Fiend got Alexa Bliss to take him out because he did not want The Viper to enter the Royal Rumble match.

