"It's still weird to me" - Major star discloses why he's still not used to being called a WWE Hall of Famer

Current United States Champion Rey Mysterio has shared that it feels weird when he's referred to as a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Master of the 619 was inducted earlier this year, alongside former wrestlers Stacy Kiebler and The Great Muta. He's had a very successful career in the company, as he's held numerous titles and shared the ring with many legends, such as Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Batista. The SmackDown superstar is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

During a recent appearance of The Bump, Rey Mysterio stated that he's still not used to being called a WWE Hall of Famer, as that term is usually reserved for retired wrestlers.

"It's still weird to me when they make the announcement, 'Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.' That is still yet to click. I guess you're used to hearing Hall of Famers that have retired and not fully active, in my case it's different. I just think the respect that is shown, not only throughout my peers, but from fans around the world has been massive, massive ... overwhelming. The fact that I'm able to represent my culture and doing it worldwide is just a true blessing, to be able to travel and represent lucha libre to its fullest," said Mysterio. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Rey Mysterio and The LWO are set to compete at WWE Fastlane

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the wrestling legend successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. After the match, the two LWO members were attacked by The Street Profits, who were trying to impress Bobby Lashley.

After the show, it was announced that The All Mighty, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will face Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro, in a six-man tag team match at WWE Fastlane. The event is set to take place this Saturday night.

