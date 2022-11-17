"It's taking too long" - 60-year-old veteran takes issue with WWE's booking of Survivor Series: WarGames 

The 2022 iteration of WWE Survivor Series will feature the unique stipulation of a WarGames match for the first time ever. The event is scheduled for November 26 and features numerous exciting multi-superstar matches.

However, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently criticized WWE for waiting too long to update the Survivor Series match card. In his latest Reffin Rant video, the 60-year-old veteran took issue with the Stamford-based promotion's booking for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Korderas stated that while the Women's WarGames match is shaping up nicely, the promotion is taking too long to update the men's version and the rest of the card. The former referee stated that although people can speculate as to what is going to happen in the men's match, those matches are set that way.

"I get taking your time to tell stories going into a pay-per-view, but sometimes you can take too long before you announce matches. We are about a week-and-a-half away from one of the Big Four PPVs, or premium live events as they’re called now, and usually by now we at least have a couple of the main matches. Right now, we have three official matches as of right now announced."

He then went on to explain that although we can speculate on what the matches will be, it's better for the card to be solidified.

"Yes, we can speculate on what’s going to be in the men’s WarGames match and that sort of stuff, but usually, those matches are set so you can plug them and put them out there and get people invested instead of waiting until the last go-home show before the pay-per-view to solidify what’s going to be on the pay-per-view. I just think it’s taking too long. You should have these matches, especially your main event match, ahead of time so people can get invested."

The promotion has announced four matches at the time of writing but is yet to disclose the participants of the men's WarGames match.

What to expect from Survivor Series WarGames?

While NXT has presented the WWE Universe with WarGames matches in the past, this will be the first time that the main roster will present the unique stipulation at this year's Survivor Series.

One of the Big Four premium live events of WWE, Survivor Series this year, will bring back matches between different factions while ditching the battle for brand supremacy. The latest match to get added to the card is AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor in singles action.

The women's WarGames match has been set. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Alexa Bliss will team up with Mia Yim and another undisclosed superstar to take on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

The past week on SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline battling it out with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.

All speculation now points to The Bloodline taking on The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre in the WarGames match.

